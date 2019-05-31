Lebanon, Bulgaria vow to increase trade ties

By Trend





Lebanese Economic Minister Mansour Bteish and Bulgarian Ambassador to Lebanon Boyan Nedyalkov Belev agreed Thursday to increase trade ties between the two countries, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Discussions came a few days after the Lebanese government imposed a flat tax of two percent on Lebanon's imports to protect local industry.

The trade volume between the two countries stands at just 175 million U.S. dollars.

Earlier this year, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visited Lebanon and assured that Lebanon is Bulgaria's gate to the Middle East and his country is keen on increasing cooperation with Lebanon on all levels.