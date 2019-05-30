Tender for construction of wind power plants starts in Turkey

By Trend





A tender has begun in Ankara as part of the YEKA RES-2 project aimed at building wind power stations in Turkey, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is announced that six companies are participating in the tender, including a Chinese energy company.

Such companies as Enercon Rüzgar Enerji Santrali Kurulum Hizmetleri Ltd. ?ti, Enerjisa Üretim Santralleri A?, Eze ?n?aat A?, ?klim Elektrik Yat?r?m Sanayi ve Ticaret A?, Beyçelik Elewan Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim A? and Gem Wind Enerji Sanayi Ticaret A?. are taking part in the tender.

Wind power plants will be built in the Turkish provinces of Aydin and Canakkale, with two more plants to be built in Mugla Province.

It was earlier announced that 10 wind power plants will be built in Turkey within two years.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak previously noted that Turkey plans to invest $1 billion in the development of renewable energy sources.

Albayrak added that the construction of new power plants will strengthen Turkey's energy security and reduce its dependence on other countries.

In his words, the new project on the development of renewable energy sources will provide jobs for about 3,750 people.







