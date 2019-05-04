Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to co-op in air defense field

By Trend

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to share their military airfields, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Tortaev stated that relevant international treaties were signed on April 15 of this year within the framework of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan and in accordance with the current plan for concluding international treaties of Kazakhstan for 2019.

The agreement on cooperation in the field of air defense was signed between the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan. It is aimed at addressing issues of operational interaction of duty forces, timely exchange of information on the aerospace situation, assistance to aircraft in distress, joint training of troops, and the exchange of experience in the development and improvement of air defense forces.

In addition, another agreement was signed between the two ministries on the organization of reception, aerodrome-technical maintenance and protection of military aircraft at military aerodromes of the Armed Forces of the two countries.

The agreement defines the mechanism of mutual settlements between the defense ministries of the two countries for refueling military aircraft with fuel, oils, lubricants, special liquids and gases.

During the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on April 14-15, 2019, talks were held with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which resulted in a joint statement by the two heads of state.

The leaders of the two countries declared their intention to promote further development of cooperation in the defense and military-technical sphere, as well as in the field of space research and development.

The parties also stressed common positions in assessing the current situation in the region and in the world, and agreed on adopting joint measures aimed at anticipating and countering contemporary challenges and threats to security in the region, primarily in the fight against international terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, illegal migration and other problems, both in a bilateral format and in the framework of multilateral structures.