Theresa May's 'optimistic' Brexit deal with Labour is near

By Trend

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is optimistic that she is close to striking a deal to secure the opposition Labour Party’s support for a deal to leave the European Union, reports Trend with reference to Reuters

“In the last week government ministers and officials presented Labour with a new offer on a customs arrangement that would effectively see the UK remain in the key aspects of a customs union with the EU,” sources familiar with the talks told BuzzFeed News.

The website said that its sources did not know how soon a deal would be reached, and thought it possible that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would avoid striking a deal until after European Parliament elections due on May 23.