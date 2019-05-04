Russia didn’t keep its word – Turkish minister

By Trend

Russia did not keep the word it gave to Turkey, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on May 3.

He noted that Ankara and Moscow agreed that with the mediation of Russia, the YPG troops would leave the Syrian district of Tall Rifat. “Much to our regret, for the time being, the YPG detachments remain in this district and periodically shell the territories that the Turkish Armed Forces liberated from the terrorists,” said Akar.

He added that in general, the joint actions of Turkey and Russia in Syria are aimed at ensuring stability and peace in the region.

On April 30, the Turkish Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Syrian branch of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) terrorist network - PYD/YPG in the north of Syria in Azaz and Tall Rifat towns.

The operation to eliminate terrorists began after an attack on a Turkish military convoy, as a result of which one Turkish soldier was killed and three were injured.

On August 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the "Islamic State", and liberated, with the support of the Syrian opposition, Al-Bab town and the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria.



On January 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces together with the Free Syrian Army launched the Olive Branch Operation in Afrin, Syria.