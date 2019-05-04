Kazakhstan to supply Turkey with military equipment

By Trend

Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering signed an agreement on export of optoelectronic devises to Turkey, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Furthermore, company signed a memorandum with Turkish venture on avionics modernization for helicopters within the territory of Kazakhstan.

This agreement was reached on the 14th International Defense Industry Fair in 2019, which took place in Istanbul.

More than 20 meetings with foreign partners took place during the fair. Issues of cooperation, creation of the new joint projects to attract investments and creation of new technology were among key topics during the meetings with Turkish companies MKEK and Aselsan. The discussion on the realization of the new joint project with TAI company also took place.

As a result of the meetings, it was agreed that five Turkish companies are to visit Nur-Sultan (former Astana) to define the technicalities on realization of the joint projects in the defense industry.