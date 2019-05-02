Number of registered construction & IT companies growing in Turkey

By Trend





In March 2019, 56 construction companies were registered in Turkey, which is 5.62 percent more compared to March 2018, Trend reports referring to Turkey's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

In March 2019, 47 companies rendering IT services were registered in the country, which is 4.72 percent more compared to March 2018.

Also, in March 2019, 32 companies providing consulting services were registered in Turkey, which is 3.21 percent more compared to the same month of 2018.

In March 2019, most of the companies closed in Turkey were in energy sector.

Overall, in March 2019, 112 energy companies closed in Turkey, which is 19.19 percent more than the figure in 2018.

Also in March 2019, 45 construction companies closed in Turkey, which is 17.36 percent more than in March 2018.

In March 2019, 7,050 companies were registered in Turkey as a whole, which is 5.42 percent more compared to the same month of 2018.