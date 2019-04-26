Hungary to build dairy plant in Kazakhstan

By Trend





The construction of a dairy plant with the participation of investors from Hungary will begin in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called on the Hungarian business community to increase its activities in the country.

"We are interested in increasing the number of investment projects that contribute to the economic development of our countries. Therefore, I urge the Hungarian business community to increase its activity in Kazakhstan. There are all necessary conditions for this in our country. We have created a favorable investment business climate, successfully functioning the Astana International Financial Center, which provides world-class services, has access to the single market of the Eurasian Economic Union and direct access to the huge Chinese market, " the president said at a press conference following the talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

Tokayev said that the parties have reached serious agreements on further work. He noted that today's talks are devoted to the fifth anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Today, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and I have identified priority areas in the development of political, trade, economic and cultural relations between our countries," the head of state stressed.

In turn, Viktor Orban stressed that the countries had worked a lot in recent years to create joint Kazakh-Hungarian enterprises.

"We have created a Kazakh-Hungarian investment fund, and it has already been fruitful, because we were able to open our first major investment in the field of agriculture. The second project also began, it is only about implementation. We will build a dairy plant in Kazakhstan," Viktor Orban said at a press conference.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Hungary arrived to Nur-Sultan (former Astana) Kazakhstan on an official visit.

On Monday, April 29, a meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic council with the participation of 100 Hungarian businessmen will be held in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan expects the event to identify new tools to further increase the volume and expand the structure of trade.