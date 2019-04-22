Agricultural products dominate in trade turnover of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

By Trend





The trade turnover of Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan amounted to $2.5 billion in 2018, which is 25.3 percent more than in 2017, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

Exports amounted to $1.6 billion, with an increase of 31.6 percent and imports to $0.8 billion, with an increase of 14.8 percent.

The bulk of exports (38.7 percent) from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan are products of animal and vegetable origin and finished food products (in 2018 - $635.4 million, in 2017 - $473.9 million). The increase was 34.1 percent.

The second most important (30.8 percent) are metals and products from them (in 2018 - $505.5 million, in 2017 - $364.3 million). The increase was 38.8 percent.

Moreover, in the commodity structure of exports, 22.5 percent are mineral products, which amounted to $369.1 million in 2018 (in 2017 - $ 335.7 million) and increased to 10 percent.

The main part of imports (49 percent) to Kazakhstan are Uzbek products of animal and vegetable origin and finished food products ($414 million in 2018, $342.6 million in 2017), which demonstrated an increase of 20.8 percent.

Mineral products are in the second place (21.1 percent) again (in 2018 - $ 178 million, in 2017 - $ 122 million), with an increase of 45.8 percent.

In the commodity structure of imports, 12.7 percent are chemical and related industries (including rubbers and plastics), which in 2018 amounted to $107 million (in 2017 -$ 99.3 million), with an increase of 7 percent.

During his official visit to Uzbekistan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev focused on cooperation in the field of export-import, transit traffic and noted the consideration of the creation of an International Center for Trade and Economic Cooperation on the border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The implementation of this project will help streamlining cross-border trade, improve the access control infrastructure and create a large trade and logistics hub in Central Asia.