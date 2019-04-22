Economic relations of Iran and Turkey far from targeted level

By Trend





Head of the Central Bank of Iran AbdolNasser Hemmati has called on for increasing the cooperation between the Iranian and Turkish banks to facilitate bilateral trades.

In a meeting with Turkey's Ambassador to Iran, Hemmati stressed the high volume of exchanges between the two countries, called for increasing the cooperation between the two countries' banks to facilitate trades, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan highlighted the necessity of increasing the level of cooperation, facilitating banking relations, and removing barriers between the two countries," Hemmati said, referring to previous meetings with senior officials from both countries.

Referring to the commercial and economic capacities of Iran, Hemmati said that the current level of trade between the two countries is favorable, but it is far from the $30 billion targeted trade.

Turkish ambassador to Iran, Derya Ors, referring to the constructive agreements between the two foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey, called for a swift operation in bilateral trade relations.

Referring to the history of relations between the two countries, he expressed hope that the economic relations between the two countries would be accelerated and facilitated.