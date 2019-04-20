Kazakh currency strengthens against US dollar

By Trend

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has established official exchange rates for tenge on April 20-22, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

The exchange rates are as follows: 1 US dollar - 379.29 tenge, 1 euro - 426.4 tenge, 1 Russian ruble - 5.93 tenge, 1 pound sterling of the United Kingdom - 493.11 tenge, 1 Japanese yen - 3.39 tenge, 1 Chinese yuan - 56.58 tenge , 1 Kyrgyz som - 5.44 tenge, 100 Uzbek soums - 4.49 tenge.

The official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar was set according to the results of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 19, during which the weighted average exchange rate of the tenge was at the level of 379.29 / $ 1.

Meanwhile, according to KASE, at the trades in US dollars at the daytime session the minimum rate was at 378.50 tenge per dollar, the maximum - 379.57 tenge, the closing rate - 378.55 tenge.

The volume of trading in US currency amounted to $41.642 million. The number of transactions in currency transactions is 125.

For the trading week, Kazakh currency strengthened by 0.27 tenge to the dollar.

On Monday, April 15, the weighted average rate at the end of the morning and afternoon sessions was at the level of 379.56 tenge per dollar; on Friday, April 19, it became 379.29 tenge per dollar.