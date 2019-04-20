18,000 tons of frozen meat to be cleared from Iran Customs

By Trend

The Customs Administration of Iran announced the latest statistics on the amount of basic goods in the ports and customs of the country and measures taken to facilitate the import of basic goods, such as sugar.

“There are more than 2,500 million tons of basic goods at Customs of Iran. The port of Imam Khomeini with more than 1,800 million tons of reserved goods is at the forefront and the ports of Amirabad, Shahid Rajaei and Chabahar with about 300,000 tons, 270,000 tons and 120,000 tons, respectively follow up,” deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“Now, three ships with 27,500 tons of sugar, are being unloaded as well. The necessary legal permissions have been issued for these basic goods.”

He further added that the discharge of another ship in Imam Khomeini port, which contains 60,000 tons of sugar, is being carried out and the customs procedures are being carried out.

Further speaking, he noted that 18,000 tons of imported frozen meat are at the customs as well, and legal permissions are being obtained to clear the goods from the customs.

According to the latest information, 85,000 containers are stocked in the ports of Iran including 64,000 TEU Shipping containers in the ??Shahid Rajaee Special Zone, 6,400 TEU Shipping containers in the port of Imam Khomeini, 6,000 TEU Shipping containers in Bushehr port, 4,000 TEU Shipping containers in Khorramshahr port, 3,500 TEU containers in Chabahar port and 1,100 containers in other ports of the country.