Which countries Turkish citizens prefer for employment?

In January-March 2019, 789 Turkish citizens visited Russia to find jobs through the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR), which is 42.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, ISKUR told Trend on April 18.

Turkish citizens also prefer to visit Saudi Arabia which ranks 2nd after Russia to find jobs.

"During the reporting period, 701 Turkish citizens visited Saudi Arabia to find jobs through ISKUR, which is 28.3 percent less compared to the same period of 2018," ?SKUR said.

In January-March 2019, 122 Turkish citizens visited Uzbekistan to find jobs through ISKUR, which is 40.8 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

In January-March 2019, 5,300 Turkish citizens visited foreign countries through ISKUR, which is 9.2 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

Presently, the Turkish population is 82.3 million people. Some 50.2 percent of the Turkish population account for men, 49.8 percent - women. Some 7.7 percent of the Turkish population live in villages, while 92.3 percent - in cities.