Turkmenistan, France sign labor agreement

By Trend





Turkmenistan and France signed an intergovernmental agreement on granting work permits to family members of staff of diplomatic missions and consular offices, Trendreports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The document was signed in Ashgabat following a political consultation. From the Turkmen side, the talks were headed by Rashit Meredow, Turkmen deputy prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The French delegation was headed by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

Special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic relations, including the evaluation of promising areas of their development. The parties also discussed regional issues during the talks, including the situation in Afghanistan. The positive cooperation of Turkmenistan and France within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, the EU and the OSCE, was noted. The sides also noted the importance of the Turkmen-French Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, a meeting of which was held the day before in Ashgabat.