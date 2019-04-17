National photographer captures beauty of Paris [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Exhibition of Azerbaijani photographer Maya Bagirova solemnly opened at Art Tower Gallery.

Speaking at the event, head of the Arts Council Dadash Mammadov told about cooperation with the French embassy in Azerbaijan and ongoing joint projects, Trend Life reported.

"We are always happy to support Francophonie Weeks held annually in Azerbaijan. As part of the festival, this year, we are holding an exhibition of talented photographer Maya Bagirova, who lives in France. She created a beautiful series of photographs dedicated to Paris. But, this is not the Paris which tourists are used to see. Maya conveyed the aura of the city, its beauty, details that many do not notice. This is a new look on the capital of France," said Mammadov.

In her speech, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurélia Bouchez praised the creative work of the national photographer.

The diplomat stressed that the photos of Maya Bagirova received a number of awards.

In 2015, the photographer took part in the exhibition at the gallery Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. In 2018, Paris Match magazine presented her a prestigious award.

Maya Bagirova added that this is her first solo exhibition, despite the fact that she has repeatedly presented her works in group expositions.

"I express my gratitude to the organizers for their support. The works presented at the opening day were created in the first year of my life in Paris. I wanted to show freedom in them, maybe that's why there are a lot of birds in the photos: for me they are a symbol of freedom," said Bagirova.

A series of photographs by Maya Bagirova can be described by the word "impression".

Maya Bagirova moved to Paris in 2016.The student of one of the leading photography schools in Europe- Spéos Paris Photographic Institute, Maya Bagirova discovered Paris through the photography.

Walking around an unfamiliar city, she became acquainted with its history and wonderful atmosphere.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan and Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The days of French language were held in Baku from March 30 to April 15.

The embassies of France, Belgium, Costa Rica, Greece, Hungary, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Romania, Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia in Azerbaijan, as well as the European Union took part in the festival.

A number of events were organized as part of Francophonie Weeks.

The International Organization of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 88 member states and governments (61 members and 27 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 300 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

Overall, the days of French language and culture are annual spring event in Azerbaijan that brings French-speaking people together.











