Wall Street reps to visit Uzbekistan to study investment potential

By Trend





The Uzbek Embassy in the United States organized an extended meeting with representatives of leading American corporations, funds and banks from Wall Street, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by over 50 people representing over 30 major US companies, including such investment funds as Lazard Asset Management, GoldenTree Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Eaton Vance Corp, Callaway Capital Management, VanEck, HIMCO, Jyske Capital, Oppenheimer, TIAA and others, collectively managing assets in excess of $100 billion.

The guests were also representatives of The US State Department, The US Treasury, USAID, OPIC, as well as experts from the Heritage Foundation, the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute, The Diplomat and Washington Diplomat publications.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States Javlon Vakhabov outlined the current trends in economic development of Uzbekistan, the priority areas for improving fiscal policy, banking, monetary, customs and tax spheres, as well as highlighted the benefits and preferences created for foreign investors.

The members of the Uzbek delegation gave detailed answers to the questions of the audience regarding the growth of GDP, inflation, foreign direct investment and borrowed loans, privatization of state-owned enterprises, plans of state and private companies in the country for further placement of Eurobonds.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached to organize in the near future a visit to Uzbekistan of representatives of several investment corporations from Wall Street in order to study the local market and subsequent financial investments.