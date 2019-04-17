Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan agree to create International Trade Center at border

By Trend





An international trade and economic center will be created on the border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Sputnik Uzbekistan.

"The parties agreed to establish an international trade and economic center on the border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan," President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said after talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in expanded format.

The president of Kazakhstan noted that the center will help improve the logistics of cross-border economic relations and the living conditions of the population in the border areas of the two countries.

Earlier it was reported that following the talks of the presidents of the two countries, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on the creation of an international center for trade and economic cooperation "Central Asia".