European Commission achieves its vision for energy union

By Trend





The European Commission has achieved its vision for an energy union, continuing to position the European Union as a world leader on renewable energy, Trend reports citing Eurogas.

Vice-President Maroš Šef?ovi?, in charge of the Energy Union, said that the Energy Union is Europe at its best.

“Tackling together the big energy security and energy transition we can't solve within national borders. From the daunting challenge of the energy transition we made an economic opportunity for all Europeans. To do this, we had to truly transform our energy and climate policies: not just tweaks at the margins but systemic change. No Member State could have delivered on its own. Our report shows how all the Energy Union measures combine to make our policy fit for the future. Today, our framework redirects investments into future oriented technologies and solutions. We have also kick-started measures for industry such as battery manufacturing in Europe, while making sure we're not leaving any European behind in the transition. It is now for each Member State to follow suit and rapidly integrate national measures on energy, climate, mobility and all other related areas, so Europe leads the way towards climate neutrality by mid-century,” he said.

James Watson, Secretary General Eurogas, for his part, said that this is great news and is encouraging to see the EU identifying the role of gas in fighting climate change.

“Many of the EU member states recognise the value natural gas can play as part of the plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. Of the 28 member states, 17 use natural gas in their plans to further reduce emissions between now and 2030. A further 19 member states mention biogas and biomethane for use in heating, transport, and power generation,” he added.

The Union was designed to provide European citizens with access to sustainable, affordable and secure energy supplies. It has achieved this in just four years by thoroughly modernizing European policy on energy and climate.