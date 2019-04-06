Russian company delivers first batch of equipment to Uzbek metallurgical plant

By Trend





The Russian group of companies MetProm has carried out the first delivery of the main technological equipment to the Tashkent metallurgical plant (TMP) of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The manufacturer of delivered equipment was the Italian concern DANIELI, which is one of the world's largest manufacturers of metallurgical equipment. When choosing a supplier, not only the cost of equipment was taken into account, but also the most advanced technological and technical solutions, low production costs and high quality of finished products, confirmed by the concern.

The structures of the MetProm company carried out a comprehensive design of the plant, taking into account the regulatory requirements of Uzbekistan and engineering of the main production lines and infrastructure facilities.

To date, the construction site is finishing work on the building of the main plant shop, construction of foundations for technological equipment, infrastructure facilities, external networks and pipe racks and energy carriers.

The general director of the Tashkent Metallurgical Plant, Zafar Tuychiev said that the plant is of strategic importance for Uzbekistan. It will become one of the most modern enterprises for the production of cold-rolled steel with protective anti-corrosion coatings for the construction industry, engineering and other industries.

The commissioning of the plant will reduce the country's dependence on imports of steel products and significantly increase its industrial potential.

Andrei Deineko, President of the MetProm Group of Companies, noted that the issues of import substitution in Uzbekistan are the most relevant. The selected production technology will allow the plant to offer a new high-quality product that corresponds to the level of consumer properties of the best world analogues.

The MetProm group of companies was selected as the general contractor for the construction of the TMP. Nowadays, it is one of the leading design and construction organizations in the metallurgical industry in Russia.

The Italian company Danieli is the third largest supplier of equipment and installations for the metalworking industry in the world. The company has eight factories in Italy, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Thailand, China, India and Russia.

The management of the construction project of the Tashkent Metallurgical Plant is carried out by a foreign company - SFI Management Group. This company also manages the state’s share in other flagships of Uzbekistan’s industry, the Almalyk MMC and Uzmetkombinat.

Tashkent Metallurgical Plant will produce the first products of cold-rolled sheet metal with protective coatings already in December 2019.