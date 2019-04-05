Turkmenistan working with UN to create equal opportunities for women

By Trend





The Turkmen Parliament hosted signing of documents to ensure that Turkmenistan fulfills international obligations in the field of human rights and gender equality, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

“Following its commitments, Turkmenistan has developed a strategy to promote gender equality,” the report said. “The country is consistently taking steps to implement generally accepted international legal norms and regulations regarding the creation of equal opportunities for women in the national legislation.”

In particular, a joint work plan of the project “Assisting the strengthening of the system and mechanisms for promoting gender equality” for 2019 was signed in Ashgabat between the Turkmen Parliament and the representative office of the United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan.

A joint work plan of the project “Assisting the strengthening of the system and mechanisms for promoting gender equality” for 2019 was also signed between the Institute of the State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the representative office of the United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan.

Other relevant documents were also signed.