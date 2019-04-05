CO2 emissions hit new record worldwide

By Trend





Global energy consumption in 2018 increased at nearly twice the average rate of growth since 2010, driven by a robust global economy and higher heating and cooling needs in some parts of the world, Trend reports citing the Global Energy & CO2 Status Report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Demand for all fuels increased, led by natural gas, even as solar and wind posted double-digit growth. Higher electricity demand was responsible for over half of the growth in energy needs. Energy efficiency saw lacklustre improvement. As a result of higher energy consumption, CO2 emissions rose 1.7 percent last year and hit a new record," reads the report.

Energy consumption worldwide grew by 2.3 percent in 2018, nearly twice the average rate of growth since 2010, driven by a robust global economy as well as higher heating and cooling needs in some parts of the world, according to IEA.

The report shows that the biggest gains came from natural gas, which emerged as the fuel of choice last year, accounting for nearly 45 percent of the increase in total energy demand. Demand for all fuels rose, with fossil fuels meeting nearly 70 percent of the growth for the second year running.

"Higher energy demand was propelled by a global economy that expanded by 3.7 percent in 2018, a higher pace than the average annual growth of 3.5 percent seen since 2010. China, the United States, and India together accounted for nearly 70 percent of the rise in energy demand. The United States had the largest increase in oil and gas demand worldwide," said the IEA.

Gas consumption jumped 10 percent from the previous year, the fastest increase since the beginning of IEA records in 1971, according to the report.