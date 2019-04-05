Dismantling work at Istanbul Ataturk Airport completed by 25%

By Trend





The work on dismantling equipment at Istanbul Ataturk Airport has been completed by 25 percent, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media April 4.

No problems in the process of dismantling airport equipment have been recorded so far.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport will close on April 6, and the last flight from the airport will take off at 02:00 (GMT +3), on April 6.

The final work on dismantling and removal of equipment will be carried out on April 5.

The process of dismantling and removal of equipment from Ataturk airport to the new Istanbul airport was earlier postponed until March 2019.

The opening ceremony of the new airport took place in Istanbul on October 29, 2018, which was attended by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

The third airport of Istanbul was built in the vicinity of Lake Terkos, located in the northern part of the city.

The construction of the airport cost 10 billion Turkish liras (TL), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend earlier. The following Turkish banks granted loans for the construction: Ziraat Bank - 1.54 billion euros (EUR), Halkbank and Vak?fbank - 1 billion EUR each, Denizbank - 500 million EUR, Garanti and Finansbank - 300 million EUR.