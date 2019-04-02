Iranian Army takes action to help flood victims

By Trend





Helicopters of the Iranian Army Ground Forces have been sent to help the population in Pol-e Dokhtar County of Iran’s western Lorestan Province, Brigadier General Shahin Taghikhani, Iranian Army spokesman, told IRNA, Trendreports.

According to Taghikhani, 8 helicopters have been sent to the region for rescuing flood victims.

Taghikhani also said that the Commander of the Ground Forces General Kiyoumars Heydari has also gone to Pol-e Dokhtar County.

In recent days, heavy rainfall in Iran has caused floods, leaving several towns and villages underwater.