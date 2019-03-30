US exports to Iran facing 50% fall

By Trend

US Census Bureau statistics shows that the value of export to Iran reached $4.5m in January, Trend reports citing IRNA.



This is while, the figure was $8.8m in 2018.

Iran imports volume also reached zero in January which was $4.7m last year.

The volume of US exports to Iran was $440.5m in 2018 and the volume of Iran imports was $67.9m.

Trump earlier announced on May 8, 2018, the withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was condemned by other parties to the 2015 agreement and their emphasis to stay in the landmark international deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency in its 14th report on February 22 reiterated Iran compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, earlier Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano reiterated the fact that Iran is implementing its commitments under the nuclear deal.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister in a message referred to the letter issued by Iranian scientists to UN Secretary General António Guterres urging the international community to slam US anti-Iran sanctions.

'66 Scientific Societies for Medical Sciences in Iran call on int'l community to:

-condemn US sanctions on Iran;

-strongly resist the targeting of medical needs & humanitarian aid; and

-thwart targeting of research & scientific advancement,' Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.