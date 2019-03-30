Chinese Eximbank provides $ 79 million for Rogun-Dushanbe power line construction

By Azernews





The launch of the Rogun HPP is a source of social and economic development of Tajikistan, as well as a reliable and sustainable instrument of regional cooperation in the interests of improving the welfare of the peoples of Central and South Asia.

Tajikistan must return the loan to China for 25 years to build a power line linking the Rogun HPP with Dushanbe.

Deputies of the lower house of the Parliament of Tajikistan discussed this project on March 28.

For the construction of 500 kV Rogun-Dushanbe power transmission lines, the Chinese Eximbank provided the Government of Tajikistan with $ 79 million. The parties signed the corresponding agreement in September 2017.

In accordance with the document, the Tajik side pledged to repay the loan with interest for 25 years. The money was received at 1.5 percent per annum, the report said. It is noted that the maturity of the debt is 300 months.

Chinese company TBEA carried the construction of the transmission lines. It had previously implemented a number of other projects in Tajikistan, including energy projects.

Two lines from Rogun to Dushanbe, a length of 100 kilometers with 402 pillars, were built and put into operation in November 2018.

The lines connect the capital with Rogun through the territory of Faizabad, Vahdat, Rudaki and Varzob. The substation "Dushanbe-500" was also built in the framework of project.

After the launch of the first hydraulic unit of the Rogun HPP on November 16, 2018, electricity was supplied through these lines to the electricity system of Tajikistan.

However, in early March, it was reported that the operation of the commissioned unit was temporarily suspended. The energy departments explain the decisions taken by the conduct of preventive maintenance to ascertain the health of parts of the hydraulic unit.

Most of the electricity in Tajikistan is produced at HPPs.

The country has significant potential in the field of hydropower, which is still little realized. The total volume of hydropower resources is estimated at 527 billion kWh, including 202 billion kWh that are technically possible for use, and 172 billion kWh that are economically feasible for construction.