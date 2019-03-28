27 investment projects put into operation via Kazakh Invest

By Trend





Twenty-seven investment projects with the foreign capital of $3.1 billion were put into operation in Kazakhstan in 2018 with the support of Kazakh Invest National Company, which allowed to create 6,000 jobs, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Currently, the monitoring system of Kazakh Invest includes 157 projects with the participation of foreign investors from 26 countries for a total of about $40 billion. Their implementation will create about 45,000 jobs.

The largest number of projects are in the Almaty region (27 projects worth $4.1 billion), followed by the Karaganda region (15 projects for $2.1 billion), Nur-Sultan city (12 projects for $4.1 billion), the Kostanay region (12 projects for $2.2 billion) and the Aktobe region (10 projects for $1 billion).

It should be noted that this year it is planned to ensure commissioning of 27 projects and attract about 100 new investors.

Kazakh Invest National Company was created in order to promote sustainable socio-economic development of Kazakhstan by attracting foreign investment in priority sectors of the economy and comprehensive support of investment projects.



Having a wide network of representatives in the regions of the country and abroad, Kazakh Invest on the principle of "one window" provides a full range of services to support investment projects from idea to implementation and in the post-investment period.