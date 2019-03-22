EU leaders give Britain 'last chance' for orderly Brexit

|
By Trend
European Union leaders warned Britain on Friday it had a final opportunity to leave the bloc in an orderly fashion after giving Prime Minister Theresa May two weeks’ reprieve until April 12 before Britain could tumble out without a deal, Trendreports citing Reuters.
Arriving for a second day of a summit dominated by talks over Britain’s departure, Belgium’s prime minister said he hoped for a “rational” decision by British lawmakers to back the withdrawal treaty that May concluded with Brussels.
Preparations for a no-deal, in which Britain would face sudden trade barriers and restrictions on business, still were underway, however, Charles Michel told reporters.
Seven hours of summit brainstorming on Thursday kept a host of options open for leaders, who say they regret Britain’s decision to leave but are eager to move on from what they increasingly see as a distraction.