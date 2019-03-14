Turkic Council education ministers to convene in Bishkek

By Trend





The 5th Meeting of the Turkic Council Education Ministers will be held on March 15 in the capital of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek, Trend reports via a message by the Turkic Council.

The meeting will be hosted by Gulmira Kudaiberdieva, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, and attended by the Deputy Education Minister of Azerbaijan Mahabbat Valiyeva, Vice-Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Rustem Bigari, Deputy Minister of National Education of Turkey Mustafa Safran, as well as the State Secretary for Education of the Human Resources Ministry of Hungary Jozef Bodis, President of Turkic Academy, Professor Darkhan Kydyrali, high level government officials and representatives from the embassies of the member states.

The meeting will be moderated by the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

Heads of delegations will review the work done in the education since the last meeting in June 2017.

The agenda of the meeting includes the activities in the framework of the Turkic Council Turkic University Union, educational exchange program (development training) for education professionals of the Turkic Council the member states, third Student Exchange Programs among secondary and high schools, and establishment of sister school relations among the secondary and high schools of the member states.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, the 7th Meeting of the Senior Officials of the Education Ministries will be held.