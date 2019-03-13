Prototypes of unmanned land transport developed in Turkey [VIDEO]

By Trend





Prototypes of unmanned land transport have been developed in Turkey, Ismail Demir, Turkish Minister of Defense Industry, wrote about this in his microblog on the Twitter social network, Trend reports.

Demir noted that Turkey is doing everything possible for strengthening and developing its defense industry.

Earlier, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will strengthen its defense industry and become a world leader in the production of defense products.

"I instruct all law enforcement agencies not to import products of the defense industry. Turkey is capable of providing itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

According to him, the mass production of the Turkish-made ALTAY tank will begin in the near future.

"Turkey is forced to strengthen its defense industry," Erdogan said.

In recent years, Turkish investments in the defense industry reached about $35 billion.



