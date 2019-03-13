Turkey closes its airspace for Boeing 737-8 MAX, Boeing 737-9 MAX

By Trend





Turkey, for security reasons, has closed its airspace for Boeing 737-8 MAX and Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

However, the ministry noted that Turkey has not closed its airspace for the cargo aircraft Boeing 737-8 MAX and Boeing 737-9 MAX.

Trend, referring to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, reported on March 12 that the country suspended flights of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, in connection with the crash of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Ethiopia.

On March 10, 157 people were killed in the plane crash in Ethiopia. On a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fell about 60 km south-west of the Ethiopian capital (near the city of Bishoftu). The exact causes of the crash have not yet been established, rescuers were able to detect both on-board recorders.

On Oct. 29, 2018, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 of the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air operated a JT610 flight from Jakarta to Pankalpinang. Approximately 13 minutes after taking off, the plane fell into the Java Sea. All 189 people on board died. According to the data obtained by the first flight recorder, at least six technical failures were detected on the aircraft.