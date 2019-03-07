Iran lays foundation of oxide ethylene plant

By Trend





The foundation for a production plant specializing in the production of oxide ethylene and low-grade petrochemical industry products has been laid in the Andimeshk County of Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province, Trend reports referring to Shana News Agency.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

With the increase in ethylene production in Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex, a part of the excess ethylene (about 90,000 tons) will be transported to Andimeshk through a pipeline, and the plant, currently under construction, will produce oxide ethylene and low-grade petrochemical industry products.

Ethoxylation, Glycol ethers, Ethanolamine and MDEA will be produced at the factory.

About $388 million, to be provided by the Persian Gulf Holding Company, are meant to be invested in the construction and operation of the Andimeshk Petrochemical Complex.