Turkmenistan creating fishing farm in desert

By Trend





The Turkmen open joint-stock company Khazar Balyk, which is a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), plans to organize a fishing farm in the Karakum desert, Trend reports with reference to the Vatan newspaper.

At the second stage, it is planned to build industrial incubators for breeding various types of fish, refrigeration units for storing the fish and sorting the finished fish products.

About 25 species of fish live in this lake, according to the report.

Earlier it was reported that the first phase of the fishing farm construction project was commissioned in 2009. This project is estimated at several billion US dollars.

The collector-drainage discharges formed within the Mary, Akhal and Balkan regions previously accumulated in the lowlands of Karakum sands, flooding and, among other things, reducing the desert pastures.

Turkmen scientists believe that the creation of a large artificial reservoir in Karakum will improve the reclamation state of irrigated areas of Turkmenistan, increase the productivity of agriculture and prevent soil salinization.