French companies studying new economic projects of Turkmenistan

By Trend:

A round table meeting was held in Paris dedicated to the trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and France, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan together with the French-Turkmen Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, as well as the Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Economy and Finance of France, the leaders of French companies and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry "MEDEF International."

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation. Representatives of French companies expressed their willingness to participate in major projects in Turkmenistan, the report said.

French companies operate in Turkmenistan in such areas as construction, transport, tourism and energy. The two countries are also interested in the implementation of a project of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe.

The option of laying a gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan and its connecting to the transnational projects in the European direction is being considered.

The French Total and Gas de France companies are interested in developing the hydrocarbon resources of the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea and exploring the possibilities of transporting gas to Europe.