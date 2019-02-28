Turkish deputy FM to take part in meeting of FMs of OIC states

Turkey will take part in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s member-states, to be held in Abu Dhabi at the level of deputy foreign minister, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member-states.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the OIC member-states will be held on March 1-2, 2019 in Abu Dhabi and will be the 46th meeting in a row.

Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan will be discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member-states. Moreover, such issues as the Syrian crisis and the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan will also be on the agenda.

The issue of strengthening economic and political relations between the OIC member-states will also be discussed.