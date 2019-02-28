Turkey calls on India, Pakistan to solve problems through diplomacy

By Trend





Turkey calls on India and Pakistan to solve the problems which arose between the countries through diplomacy, Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party Numan Kurtulmus said.

“The international community must also have the necessary impact on New Delhi and Islamabad to solve the problem through diplomacy,” Kurtulmus added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on Feb. 27.

He stressed that the interests of such world powers as China and the US collide in this region.

On Feb. 26 morning, Indian Air Force fighter jets attacked a big training camp of the Islamist group ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’ in Pakistan’s part of Kashmir. As a result of the air raid, many militants were eliminated, their vehicles, weapons and ammunition were completely destroyed.

Indian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale said that a preemptive strike was "absolutely necessary" because the group was preparing suicide attacks in various parts of India.

Moreover, according to New Delhi, Pakistan has not yet taken any practical steps to eliminate the infrastructure of terrorists on its territory.

Acting foreign secretary of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Chargé d'Affaires of the embassy of India in Islamabad and stressed that India’s aggression poses a threat to peace and stability in the region and Islamabad will give an adequate response to it at its convenience.

The crisis in relations between India and Pakistan sharply worsened after February 14, when a suicide bomber blew himself up near paramilitary policemen in Jammu and Kashmir state in northern India. Forty five people were killed as a result of the attack.

According to New Delhi, responsibility for the attack claimed by ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’ and headed by Masood Azhar, is based in Pakistan.

India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups. Islamabad dismissed the allegations as “unsubstantiated,” suggesting New Delhi to conduct joint investigation into the incident.