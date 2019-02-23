TODAY.AZ / World news

US to leave a total of about 400 troops in Syria: official

23 February 2019 [17:41] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The United States will leave a total of about 400 US troops in Syria, split between a safe zone being negotiated for northeastern Syria and the US military base at Tanf, near the border with Iraq and Jordan, a senior administration official said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 200 U.S. troops in northeastern Syria will be part of what is expected to be a total commitment of about 800-1,500 troops from European allies to set up and observe the safe zone, the official told reporters.

