US to leave a total of about 400 troops in Syria: official

By Trend





The United States will leave a total of about 400 US troops in Syria, split between a safe zone being negotiated for northeastern Syria and the US military base at Tanf, near the border with Iraq and Jordan, a senior administration official said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 200 U.S. troops in northeastern Syria will be part of what is expected to be a total commitment of about 800-1,500 troops from European allies to set up and observe the safe zone, the official told reporters.