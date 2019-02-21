TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran's exports to surrounding countries exceed $20B

21 February 2019 [11:51] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's exports to surrounding countries amounted to $20.4 billion, Trend reports referring to the country's Trade Promotion Organization's report.

Iran's imports from these countries during the 10 months period amounted to $9.33 billion.

Rank

Country

Value of Iran's exports in the 10 months period

(million USD)

Value of Iran's imports in the 10 months period

(million USD)

Difference in exports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%)

Difference in imports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%)

Trade turnover

Trade balance

1

UAE

5,313

5,456

2

-32

10,768

-143

2

Iraq

7,515

51

45

-30

7,566

7,463

3

Turkey

2,026

2,038

21

-24

4,064

-13

4

Afghanistan

2,533

9

12

-48

2,542

2,523

5

Russia

219

1,036

9

75

1,255

-816

6

Pakistan

1,019

236

41

-31

1,254

783

7

Oman

639

403

53

164

1,042

235

8

Azerbaijan

340

17

37

-9

358

323

9

Turkmenistan

334

8

-7

-17

324

326

10

Kuwait

214

11

9

-58

225

202

11

Qatar

195

7

7

-67

202

188

12

Kazakhstan

112

67

-15

54

179

45

Total of 12 countries

20,459

9,339

22

-22

29,952

11,229


