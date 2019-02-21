Iran's exports to surrounding countries exceed $20B

|
By Trend
In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's exports to surrounding countries amounted to $20.4 billion, Trend reports referring to the country's Trade Promotion Organization's report.
Iran's imports from these countries during the 10 months period amounted to $9.33 billion.
Rank
Country
Value of Iran's exports in the 10 months period
(million USD)
Value of Iran's imports in the 10 months period
(million USD)
Difference in exports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%)
Difference in imports compared to the same period of previous Iranian year (%)
Trade turnover
Trade balance
1
UAE
5,313
5,456
2
-32
10,768
-143
2
Iraq
7,515
51
45
-30
7,566
7,463
3
Turkey
2,026
2,038
21
-24
4,064
-13
4
Afghanistan
2,533
9
12
-48
2,542
2,523
5
Russia
219
1,036
9
75
1,255
-816
6
Pakistan
1,019
236
41
-31
1,254
783
7
Oman
639
403
53
164
1,042
235
8
Azerbaijan
340
17
37
-9
358
323
9
Turkmenistan
334
8
-7
-17
324
326
10
Kuwait
214
11
9
-58
225
202
11
Qatar
195
7
7
-67
202
188
12
Kazakhstan
112
67
-15
54
179
45
Total of 12 countries
20,459
9,339
22
-22
29,952
11,229