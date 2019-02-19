  • 19 February 2019 [16:26]
    Minister: Turkey to begin growing hemp
  • 19 February 2019 [15:36]
    Iranian Parliament approves $5bn loan from Russia
  • 19 February 2019 [15:23]
    Turkey to attract tourists from Turkmenistan
  • 19 February 2019 [15:15]
    Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EEU up by 7.5%
  • 19 February 2019 [14:52]
    Malaysian companies may create palm oil packaging production in Uzbekistan
  • 19 February 2019 [14:11]
    Iran should change its way of attracting foreign investors
  • 19 February 2019 [13:24]
    Five countries account for over 50% of Iran's imports
  • 18 February 2019 [17:45]
    Uzbekistan, UK intend to cooperate in military sphere
  • 18 February 2019 [17:23]
    Election date of new Turkish parliament speaker revealed

