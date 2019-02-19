Iran creating working groups with neighboring countries

By Trend





The working groups are being created between Iranian and neighboring countries’ foreign currency exchange offices, Secretary of the Iranian Currency Exchange Association Reza Torkashvend said.

The joint working groups are being created under the supervision of the Central Bank of Iran and as part of the cooperation among the Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Iranian parliament’s Commission on Economy, Torkashvend added, Trend reports referring to Ibena.

The joint working group between the Iranian and Afghan foreign currency exchange offices is one of the first working groups, he said.

Torkashvend added that earlier, the Iranian and neighboring countries’ foreign currency exchange offices were cooperating within the non-official, private and trade law.

Presently, both countries will have the official system after the establishment of these working groups and the foreign currency exchange offices can solve their financial and foreign currency problems this way, he said.

Torkashvend has urged representatives of Iranian foreign currency exchange offices, which have financial relations with neighboring countries, to actively participate in working groups.



