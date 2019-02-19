Erdogan, Putin to hold new talks in Moscow in April

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Moscow again in April, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Turkish president will hold regular talks in Moscow in April," he said.

According to Ushakov, the leaders of the two countries in April will take part in a meeting of Turkey-Russia High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC), and also open the cross year of culture and tourism. This will be the third meeting of the presidents of the two countries since the beginning of 2019.

Erdogan’s visit to Moscow will take place in the first half of April.