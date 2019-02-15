Iran's industry minister talks gov’t priorities

By TrendIran's priority is to keep the existing production and employment, the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani said, Trend reports via Shata news agency.

He said that Iran is taking every step needed for this.

Rahmani added that supplying facilities with raw materials, liquidity, working capital, as well as foreign currency are among the government's priorities.

"All manufacturers' issues should be resolved and their work should be simplified," he said.

Iran's provinces have great potential and it is necessary to use this potential, he noted.