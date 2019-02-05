Iran to open special economic zone in North Khorasan Province

By Trend





Bojnord Special Economic Zone in Iran's North Khorasan Province will start operating Feb.11 on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

"This zone has taken two years to complete with a cost of $19 million, while the province supplied $13 million of the figure from its budget and the rest was provided by the North Khorasan Industrial Estates Company," said managing director of the company, Siavassh Vahdat, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He noted: "Until now around three hectares of land have been assigned to the zone, while nine contracts have been signed to install production units."

He indicated: "Investors in the special economic zone will be exempt from taxes, while attracting foreign investment is a priority of the Bojnord Special Economic Zone."

"Investors from Germany, Austria, Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan have traveled to the province to visit the Bojnord Special Economic Zone," he added.

"The closeness to the airport and the capital of North Khorasan Province are the advantages of the Bojnord Special Economic Zone that can also create opportunity for academic cooperation with domestic and foreign universities."

The North Khorasan Province currently has nine industrial parks and six industrial zones.