Ministry of Agriculture, Environmental Protection formed in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on the creation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection and the State Committee for Water Resources of the country, Trend reports with reference to the document.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, the State Committee for the Environmental Protection and Land Resources have been transferred to the jurisdiction of the new ministry.

The State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan has been declared successor on water management issues of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources.

By a separate decree, the structures of the central office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, as well as the State Committee for Water Resources, have been approved.

New structures, together with the Ministry of Justice, have been instructed within a month to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals on introducing changes and additions arising from this decree to the legislation of Turkmenistan.