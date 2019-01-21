Kazakhstan participating in largest agricultural exhibition in Germany

By Trend





Kazakhstan is participating for the first time in Green Week, the largest international agricultural exhibition in Germany, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

Michael Stubgen, Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Agriculture Ministry, and the Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nusupov solemnly opened the Kazakhstan pavilion at the exhibition.

"It is very important to participate in such events, because it creates a good platform for the tasks facing Kazakhstan. This is the attraction of German investments in the agro-industrial complex and, of course, promoting the export of Kazakh agricultural products abroad," Nusupov said.

Kazakhstan is represented by the goods of 10 domestic agricultural producers. The products include sweets, camel milk, fish, chocolate with mare's milk, etc.

"We see that our products are in demand. It was very interesting for us to present our products, which have organic bases, to the consumers of the European Union,” said Ayan Yerenov, Chairman of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that Green Week has been held since 1926. This year, it is attended by 1,700 companies from 65 countries, exhibiting about 100,000 products. The exhibition will continue until January 27.