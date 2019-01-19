Iranian MP: Best option is to buy less than 10 year-old planes

By Trend





Unfortunately, 50 percent of Iran’s planes are outdated, and therefore, it is necessary to renew the country’s air fleet, Majid Kiyanpour, member of the Iranian parliament’s commission for development, told ISNA, Trend reports.

He said that in order to solve this issue it is necessary to buy new planes from manufacturers. Naturally, due to the US sanctions, aircraft companies (Airbus, Boeing) cannot sell planes to Iran, he noted.

He added that planes can be purchased from Russia and Ukraine.

“Certainly, Russian officials state that 10 percent of spare parts for Russian aircraft were made with the participation of the US and EU companies,” he said. “Therefore, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) must approve this agreement for their sale.”

“Taking into account all this, the best option for providing Iran with planes is to get aircraft less than 10 years old and help the country’s air industry,” he added.