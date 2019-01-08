Carlsberg Kazakhstan increases plant capacity by 20%

By Trend





As a result of the modernization carried out in 2018, the production capacity in Carlsberg Kazakhstan's plant increased by 20 percent and new jobs were created, the company CEO Victor Semak told Trend.

"Also, we launched a new keg filling line in 2018. The quality of water that we use to brew our beer plays a significant role in ensuring the high quality of our products - we extract the water from artesian springs with a depth of up to 300 meters," he noted.

Semak also added that over the past years Carlsberg Kazakhstan has been investing in and successfully implementing TPM lean production projects, consistently reducing the carbon footprint and water losses.

"Thus, since 2012, the company has managed to reduce its specific consumption of water by 51 percent, of thermal energy by 55.8 percent, and of electricity by 42.9 percent," the company CEO said.

It should be noted that in the first half of 2018, the share of Carlsberg Kazakhstan in the country's beer market increased by 3 percent year-on-year and amounted to 41.2 percent. The company has firmly established itself in the first place in the draft beer production and in third place in the energy drinks market (first half of 2018).

Today, ?arlsberg Kazakhstan is the leader of the beer market in three major cities of Kazakhstan (Almaty, Astana, Shymkent). It is also worth noting that ?arlsberg Kazakhstan is the only beverage company that entered the top 50 biggest taxpayers in Kazakhstan in 2018.

"Our plans for 2019 are to maintain and improve the achieved results, develop in the promising direction of craft beer and specialty production, as well as increase our presence in the segment of non-alcoholic beers," Semak concluded.