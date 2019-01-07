?ran says its ready to purchase aircraft from Japan

By Trend





Iranian official with the Aviation Companies Association has spoken regarding the Islamic Republic purchasing planes from Japan.

Previous rumors said Iran was in talks with Japan to trade its oil for Japanese aircraft.

In particular, Mitsubishi Aircraft – the aviation arm of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - began market surveys in Iran in September 2015, four months before sanctions were lifted on the Islamic Republic, according to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

Mitsubishi had negotiated a potential sale for up to 105 of its MRJ regional jets.

"This news has no reliable source, it seems this is baseless, since neither Mitsubishi has progressed in plane production phase nor have Iranian companies entered into this field yet,” Maghsoud Asadi Samani told Trend.

Meanwhile, Samani said Iran has ready to negotiate with any company regarding the purchase of planes.

"But Mitsubishi is still on the production stage. If Japan is ready to distribute its aircraft, Iran is ready talk it over," he said.