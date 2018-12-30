Lavrov says Russian-Turkish talks on Syria were useful

By Trend:

The high-level talks between Russia and Turkey on Syria were useful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, Trend reported citing TASS.

"We held a very useful meeting of our interdepartmental team: the foreign and defense ministers and the intelligence services’ chiefs," he said.

"Following the agreements, which were reached by our presidents, we discussed further steps to implement those tasks, which were outlined in the Astana format, primarily in the context of fighting terrorism, resolving humanitarian issues and creating conditions for refugees’ return," Lavrov added.

The high-level talks between Russia and Turkey on the situation in Syria were held in Moscow on Saturday. Russia was represented, in addition to Lavrov, by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergei Naryshkin and Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan.



