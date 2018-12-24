Moratorium on alluvial gold mining proposed in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend





It is proposed to introduce a moratorium on alluvial gold mining in Kyrgyzstan. The expert, co-founder of Chatkal Development Fund, Gamal Soronkulov, told at a press conference, Trend reports referring to 24.kg.

According to him, the extraction of alluvial gold causes serious damage to the environment.

"Since 2004, we have been fighting with alluvial gold mining companies. No one can prove that they benefit, no one knows how much money is transferred to the local and republican budgets. But they cause serious damage to nature: this is a change in the river bed, endangered species of fish, floodplain forest", Gamal Soronkulov said.

He stressed that he called for a moratorium on the development. He cited as an example the case in Talas region. The company was given a permission to develop more than 600 hectares of forest for the extraction of 11 kilograms of gold.

"After the indignation of local residents, the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry withdrew the previously issued decision, the development was suspended", he said.

Gamal Soronkulov added that, according to the law, any company must hold a public hearing before development and only then get a license. But in fact, they immediately turn to the State Agency for Environment Protection and get permission. Rural administration on its basis is obliged to allow development by a company.

"When the state agency sees the dissatisfaction of local residents, it withdraws its decisions", he added.