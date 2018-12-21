Iran, Turkey to form joint electricity market committee

By Trend





Iran and Turkey are to form joint electricity market committee according to an agreement reached between Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and his Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez in Ankara on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ardakanian made the remarks after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the 5th Session of the High Council of Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations.

He said Turkey is to raise volume of electricity imports up to 1,050 megawatts by 2020 from the current 600 megawatts.

Ardakanian added that the two sides will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the near future to that effect.

The Iranian energy minister also pointed to his discussions in a separate meeting on Thursday, on environmental issues and erection of a border wall with Turkey, with Turkish minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum.

A joint committee is to look into the project in the near future, Ardakanian added.